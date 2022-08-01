Renewed appeal to find missing Derbyshire girl, 14, as CCTV captures her in Nottingham city centre

She has not been seen by her family since and is now believed to have travelled to the Walsall area of the West Midlands.

Police say that, although the 14-year-old is from Derbyshire, she oftens visits Nottingham.

Missing Derbyshire girl Kimberley Chege was captured on CCTV in Nottingham city centre on Wednesday

On Sunday Nottinghamshire Police released the last known CCTV image of her, recorded in Nottingham city centre in the early hours of Wednesday morning (July 27).

Detective Chief Inspector Ruby Burrow, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Kimberley’s welfare and are appealing for her or anyone who knows where she is to come forward and speak to us.

“Her family have now not seen her for more than a week and are understandably extremely upset by her disappearance.

“They and I would like to reassure her that she is not in any trouble. We just want to speak to find her and bring her home as quickly as possible."

Kimberley is described as around 5ft 7ins tall and of a large build.

She has very long braided hair and brown eyes.

The last known image of her shows the dark coloured clothing and jacket she may still be wearing.

If you have seen Kimberley or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 784 of July 26.