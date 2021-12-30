Remembering lives lost to coronavirus in Derbyshire as Chesterfield hospital death toll passes 500

On Wednesday, the hospital confirmed it had recorded a total of 502 deaths related to Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The total number of deaths registered across Derbyshire county and Derby city where the virus was mentioned on the death certificate currently stands at 3,286.

Since the pandemic was declared in March last year, a number of people have chosen to speak to the Derbyshire Times to pay tribute to loved ones who have passed away – and in this article we remember lives which have been lost.

We know there are many more not featured here, and our thoughts are with every single person who has been left bereaved.

Sheila Wilmot died at Chesterfield Royal Hospital on March 29, 2020, after spending five days battling the virus. Family described the 64-year-old, of Lowgates, as having a 'massive heart'. They said she was the 'glue' which held them together.

Mavis Blood, 74, of Staveley, died at Chesterfield Royal Hospital on April 7, 2020. Family said she was 'taken too soon' by coronavirus and described her as 'kind', 'generous' and a 'superhero', adding: "There was never a dull moment with you around."

Joan Higham died at Chesterfield Royal Hospital on April 9, 2020, after testing positive for Covid-19. Family remembered the 95-year-old - who lived in Chesterfield for around 10 years - as a 'strong' woman. She loved her dog Lilly. After her husband Gordon died, Joan completed many charity endeavours in his memory.

Mark Green, of Hasland, died with the virus at Chesterfield Royal Hospital aged 47 on April 12, 2020. Mark, who was affectionately known as 'Bean', worked as a driver at Pinxton-based Freeway Coaches and was also a funeral assistant at Hasland-based Harold Lilleker and Sons. Drew Lilleker, a director at Harold Lilleker and Sons, said: "Mark was a very well-known and popular character who never failed to make people laugh."