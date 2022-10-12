'Remarkable' mum raises £100,000 to help Derbyshire's premature babies after son's tragic death

Regional Pride of Britain Finalist Jo-Anne Oldfield, 48, who is managing director at The Sitwell Arms Hotel, wanted to ‘give back’ and fundraise for Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

In memory of her son, Mac Oldfield, Jo-Anne has raised more than £100,000 in eight years for the Chesterfield Royal Charity and the Trust’s Neonatal Unit – which cares for newborn and premature babies.

One particular person who inspired Jo-Anne to ‘give back’ was Lead Midwife and Professional Maternity Advocate, Anahi Wheeldon-Lopez, who was Jo-Anne’s midwife.

Friends Jo-Anne Oldfield and Lisa Fletcher at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

Jo-Anne said: “The care Anahi provided was exceptional throughout both pregnancies, but even more so with Mac. She became a great friend and actually organised Mac’s funeral. I fundraise not only to remember Mac, but to say thank you for the great care I received during a really difficult, challenging and emotional period in my life.”

Anahi, who has been a midwife for 25 years said: “Jo-Anne is one of the most incredible women I have had the pleasure to meet and care for. She is an absolute inspiration. Out of a period of sadness, Jo-Anne has been able to give back so much. As a colleague I am so grateful for her fundraising efforts, but most of all I am so proud and honoured to call her my friend.”

Jo-Anne’s first fundraising event in January 2014 raised more than £10,000 for the Neonatal Unit.

In 2021, Jo-Anne was recognised for her outstanding contribution and invited to join the Trust’s Health and Wellbeing Hub board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mandy Cormican, Rebecca Watts, Jo-Anne Oldfield and Lindsey Shaw present the cheque to Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

Ken Godber, Charity Director said: “I have followed Jo-Anne’s story over the years, and it is a remarkable one to say the least! Raising £100,000 is a huge achievement, and we’ve seen how the funds go direct to patient care and go towards looking after some of our smallest patients on the Neonatal Unit, whether it be via new, specialist equipment or further enhanced training for our exceptional teams.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to Jo-Anne, her family and the team at The Sitwell Arms Hotel for everything they have done to support fundraising for our hospital."

Advertisement Hide Ad