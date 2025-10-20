Chesterfield train station has been described as one of the ‘remarkable’ contenders in the annual World Cup of Stations competition

Chesterfield train station, known for its rich heritage, has been recognised among the UK's most transformative rail stations in the World Cup of Stations competition.

The UK’s annual World Cup of Stations competition celebrates the best train stations in the country.

The World Cup of Stations aims to spotlight the vital role stations play in connecting people and places.

This year’s competition was part of the Railway200 celebrations marking 200 years since the birth of the modern railway.

The World Cup of Stations shone a light on the stations that have changed lives and brought people together, whether through regeneration, accessibility, culture, or community spirit over the last two centuries.

Chesterfield was named among the 20-strong shortlist.

Chesterfield station is steeped in history and closely tied to one of the greatest names in rail.

Just a short walk from the town’s famous Crooked Spire lies the resting place of George Stephenson, often called the 'Father of Railways.'

His pioneering work shaped modern travel and his legacy is still felt in the town and its station.

For generations, Chesterfield has been more than a stop on the Midland Main Line.

It has been a gateway for new journeys, from family visits and career opportunities to the daily commute.

Through wartime challenges and periods of regeneration, the station has stood as a place of resilience, connection and progress.

Today, Chesterfield combines its proud heritage with a modern role linking communities across the Midlands.

A statue of George Stephenson outside the station serves as a lasting reminder of his influence, marking Chesterfield as both a place of travel and a cornerstone of railway history.

Following more than 330 nominations from across Britain, a judging panel of industry leaders, historians, and public figures named 20 standout stations for the public vote.

Over five days, more than 24,000 people took part to decide which station best reflects the power of rail to connect, inspire, and transform.

Although Chesterfield missed out to Ashington (first place), Abergynolwyn (second place) and Ribblehead (third place) - Chesterfield station stands proud as one of the country’s most heritage-rich stations.

It first opened in 1840 as part of the North Midland Railway's Derby to Leeds line.

Historian and broadcaster Tim Dunn said: “This year marks effectively two centuries of since the birth of the modern railway.

“It has transformed and shaped the way we live our lives, work and connect right across the country and beyond.”

Mr Dunn described Chesterfield train station as one of the “remarkable” sites, each of which has made its own unique mark on the nation.