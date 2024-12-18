Reindeer visit helps to bring festive spirit to Chesterfield’s Ashgate Hospice ahead of Christmas

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two reindeer, called Michael and Mistletoe, surprised patients at Chesterfield’s Ashgate Hospice ahead of Christmas.

Patients and their families on the hospice’s Inpatient Unit (IPU) and Day Services found comfort in petting and stroking the animals during the visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among those who enjoyed meeting the reindeer was Jean Meaker, 83, who has cancer and was admitted to the hospice earlier in December.

Michael and Mistletoe visited the hospice on Friday, December 13. Credit: Ellie Rhodes

Jean, from Buxton, was previously admitted to the Inpatient Unit over Christmas in December 2023 – where she received care for 11 weeks before returning home.

She said: “I couldn’t believe it when I saw the reindeer at my window. It's not just children that get excited. It’s made me feel more Christmassy because I had been feeling a bit low.

“I don’t think I’ve ever stroked a reindeer before, and it’s made my day. My husband was just about to leave, and he saw them too. They were beautiful and very well behaved. The care from Ashgate couldn’t be better.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another patient who enjoyed meeting the reindeer was Michael Ledger, who was admitted to the Inpatient Unit at the hospice at the beginning of December 2024.

The reindeer surprised patients receiving palliative and end of life care. Credit: Ellie Rhodes

The 74-year-old, who has cancer, was being visited by his family, including wife Janet Ledger, 73, and their 18-month-old granddaughter, Nancy – who had come all the way from London to visit her grandad.

Michael, from Dronfield, said: “I was surprised one of the reindeer had the same name as me!

“It does make you feel more festive. It is uplifting for everyone. Mentally you need these things to look forward to because it can be a lonely place, but it’s not here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Janet added: “The care we’ve received has been fantastic. Everyone is so friendly and treats you with dignity.”

The visit was paid for by Chesterfield-based commercial property agents, The Greenhall Estate. Credit: Ellie Rhodes

The visit was paid for by Chesterfield-based commercial property agents The Greenhall Estate and coincided with Ashgate’s Santa’s Grotto fundraiser experience.

A handler from the Phoenix Children’s Foundation charity in Ashby-de-la-Zouch, Leicestershire, brought the reindeer to the hospice.

After visiting patients, the reindeer made their way into the hospice gardens to meet the hospice’s supporters, who had signed up to meet Father Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Families who signed up to attend the fundraiser not only enjoyed getting in the festive spirit, but helped to raise vital funds so the hospice can go the extra mile for patients this winter.

Karen Walker, Ward Manager at Ashgate Hospice, said: “It was such a special experience for our patients and their families to get to meet Michael and MIistletoe.

“Christmas can be a difficult time for many of the families we care for, so we always do everything we can to go above and beyond to make it extra special for them if we can.

“Animals always play a crucial role in providing comfort and emotional support to our patients at the hospice, and can help reduce feelings of anxiety, and stress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having the reindeer come and visit not only brought festive joy but helped to create a calming atmosphere, which is so important for the wellbeing of the people we care for.”

Right now, Ashgate Hospice can only afford to operate 15 out of its 21 inpatient beds, and as a result, not all patients who require hospice care are able to access it.

This means that some families are missing out on the essential support and special moments that hospices offer, especially during the festive period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To support Ashgate during the festive season and to help ensure more people can access vital care, please consider supporting the hospice’s Christmas Appeal – by visiting their website here or by calling 01246 567 250.