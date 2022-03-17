Regulator comments on investigation into former Chesterfield charity Kids ‘n’ Cancer
A regulator has confirmed its inquiry into former Chesterfield charity Kids ‘n’ Cancer is still ongoing.
Mike Hyman, who helped set up Kids ‘n’ Cancer, and his wife June were arrested on suspicion of theft in March 2017 as part of a fraud investigation surrounding the charity.
On Wednesday, it emerged the Crown Prosecution Service concluded ‘it is not in the public interest for criminal proceedings to be brought’ as his ‘current health’ means he is ‘not fit to stand trial’.
In March 2017, the Charity Commission froze Kids ‘n’ Cancer’s assets and opened a statutory inquiry into Kids ‘n’ Cancer to ‘assess serious concerns about its management and governance’.
On Thursday, a spokesperson for the Charity Commission said: “The commission’s inquiry into Kids ‘n’ Cancer is still ongoing.
“As such, we cannot comment further.”
Mr Hyman co-founded Kids ‘n’ Cancer in 2010. It was based at the Bridge Business Centre on Beresford Way.
The charity’s website stated: “We assist children in the UK suffering from mass tumour cancers, to access potentially life-saving proton therapy treatment in the USA if appropriate to their condition.”