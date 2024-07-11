Red Arrows flypast will give Chesterfield children a sight to remember as they fly over primary school's summer fair

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Aerobatic team The Red Arrows will perform a special flypast over Walton Holymoorside Primary School this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incredible honour, usually saved for royal events, celebrations and huge sporting occasions, promises to be a highlight of the school’s summer fair.

The RAF planes are due to fly over the school on Saturday, July 13 at around 2.25pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Holmes, headteacher said: "Our Summer Fair is open to the whole community and is always an amazing event, so we would like to invite you to come along and join us as we give The Red Arrows a wave.

The Red Arrows will be flying over Walton Holymoorside Primary School on July 13 at around 2.25pm.

"This is certain to be remembered here at Walton Holymoorside Primary for many years to come and I am incredibly grateful to those who have worked so hard to make this happen. I am very excited that our wonderful children will be able to experience this once in a lifetime event.”

The Red Arrows will be flying over Chesterfield after conducting a flypast over Buxton Carnival on their way to Southport Airshow from their base at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire.

The Walton Holymoorside Primary Summer Fair runs from 12 noon to 3pm. The event for the whole family includes bouncy castles, games, a barbecue and bar, music from the Holymoorside Brass Band, dancing by Kickers Dance Studio and singing from Connor Berry and James Collumbine.

Those attending should consider taking public transport to get to the school on Holymoor Road as parking is limited.