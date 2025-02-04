Red Arrow jet spotted in the skies above Chesterfield this afternoon – as RAF explain appearance of iconic plane
A single Red Arrows Hawk aircraft took to the skies above Chesterfield, Clowne and North Wingfield today.
The Royal Air Force (RAF) confirmed that the Red Arrow was undertaking a training sortie, with an RAF spokesperson adding: “The aircraft took off from RAF Waddington and flew west towards Clowne, then towards Chesterfield, before turning back and passing North Wingfield on the way to base.
“The sortie was for currency for the pilot, and also used as a familiarisation flight for an engineer in the rear seat, who is part of the 2025 travelling technical support team.”