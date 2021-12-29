Recycle your Christmas tree and raise vital funds for Chesterfield’s Ashgate Hospice

The annual charity Treecyle scheme, sponsored by Jake Eville Tree Care, sees staff and volunteers travel across areas of north Derbyshire to collect and recycle people’s trees at the end of the festive season.

The service is offered for a suggested minimum donation of £15 per tree from the S18, S40, S41, S42, S43 and DE4 (three only) postcodes, which cover Matlock, Matlock Bath and Cromford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield's Ashgate Hospice will generate vital funds through the Treecycle scheme.

Carl Jones, fundraising manager at Ashgate Hospice, said: “If you’re after an easy and green way of disposing of your Christmas tree then you’re in luck as our Treecycle scheme is back again this year.

“Getting behind the campaign and making a donation of at least £15 is an amazing way to support our vital care for families across north Derbyshire.

“You’ll also be doing your bit for the environment as every tree is chipped and then recycled – and the best part about is you don’t even have to leave your house. Just pop it out the front of your property and we’ll do the rest for you.

“A huge thank you to everyone who signs up to the scheme this year and to the businesses and volunteers who help us collect and recycle the trees – everyone at Ashgate is so grateful for your continued generosity.”

The charity is asking that all trees are left outside ready for collection by 8am on January 7 for collection before January 10.

Jake Eville, who is sponsoring the initiative this year, said: “We’re really pleased to be backing Ashgate Hospice’s Treecyle scheme this year and are proud to be able to offer our support as campaign sponsors.

“The scheme is a perfect, hassle-free way to dispose of your Christmas tree once the festive season is over.

“Not only will your donation help the hospice fund its vital care for families across the county, but it’s great way to do your bit to be green and sustainable.”

All bookings for tree collections must take place before the end of January 5 and can be done online at https://ashgatehospice.org.uk/treecycle. Alternatively, call the team on 01246 567250 or email [email protected].org.uk