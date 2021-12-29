Murder probe continues after fatal stabbing of young dad at pub near Derbyshire
Detectives are continuing to piece together the circumstances surrounding a fatal stabbing at a pub on the Derbyshire and South Yorkshire border.
A murder probe was launched on Boxing Day after a man, named locally as Coley Byrne, was stabbed at the Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton.
It is reported that a disturbance broke out inside the pub, during which bottles and glasses were hurled.
The violence then spilled out on to the car park.
It is understood that Coley, who was in his 20s, made his way back into the pub, where the severity of his injury was discovered and the alarm was raised.
Despite efforts to revive him at the scene and by medics, Coley, who was a father, could not be saved.
As of Tuesday night, no arrests had been made over the incident.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are continuing to locate those involved.”
Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 845 of December 26.