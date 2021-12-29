Murder probe continues after fatal stabbing of young dad at pub near Derbyshire

A murder probe was launched on Boxing Day after a man, named locally as Coley Byrne, was stabbed at the Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton.

It is reported that a disturbance broke out inside the pub, during which bottles and glasses were hurled.

The violence then spilled out on to the car park.

Coley Byrne was stabbed to death at the Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton, Sheffield, on Boxing Day.

It is understood that Coley, who was in his 20s, made his way back into the pub, where the severity of his injury was discovered and the alarm was raised.

Despite efforts to revive him at the scene and by medics, Coley, who was a father, could not be saved.

As of Tuesday night, no arrests had been made over the incident.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are continuing to locate those involved.”