‘Rare opportunity’ for police sergeants to join Derbyshire Constabulary

A force spokesperson said: “We are inviting applications from those who have a proven track record of people-focussed leadership to come and help us provide a first-rate service to our diverse communities.”

Derbyshire Chief Constable Rachel Swann said: "You can expect to find yourself working in an organisation that respects our communities and strives to be responsible and receptive to their needs and concerns.

“I moved to Derbyshire from another force and hope that you, too, will do the right thing for you, your career and the people of Derbyshire by joining a force that's ready to welcome talented people like you.”

Would you like to join Derbyshire police as a sergeant?