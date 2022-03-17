‘Rare opportunity’ for police sergeants to join Derbyshire Constabulary
Derbyshire Constabulary has posted a ‘rare opportunity’ for current police sergeants to join the force.
A force spokesperson said: “We are inviting applications from those who have a proven track record of people-focussed leadership to come and help us provide a first-rate service to our diverse communities.”
Derbyshire Chief Constable Rachel Swann said: "You can expect to find yourself working in an organisation that respects our communities and strives to be responsible and receptive to their needs and concerns.
“I moved to Derbyshire from another force and hope that you, too, will do the right thing for you, your career and the people of Derbyshire by joining a force that's ready to welcome talented people like you.”
Visit here to find out more and how to apply.