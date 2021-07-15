Rare breed foal - more endangered than a Giant Panda - bred at Chatsworth

Huxley is the first Suffolk Punch to be born as part of the estate’s rare breeds programme.

HIs mum Eugenie, the Chatsworth Farmyard mare, is one of only 72 female Suffolk punches, making them more endangered than the Giant Panda.

Eugenie successfully gave birth in April to the beautiful colt foal. The pair have now returned from the stud farm to take up residence in the farmyard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Huxley, the Suffolk Punch foal, is a big draw for visitors to Chatsworth.

Rachel Kearsey said: “The farmyard team are thrilled to welcome back Eugenie and Huxley. Eugenie was pleased to return to the farmyard - whinnying with excitement when the trailer bought her back into the yard.

“Huxley has been a huge hit with visitors. He was very shy to begin with but his cheeky personality is now showing through.”

Chatsworth Farmyard is home to a number of the country’s rarest breeds of livestock and equines, including Suffolk Punch horses, Shire horses, Albion cattle, Gloucestershire Old Spot pigs, Bagot goats and Cream Legbar chickens, with British Landrace pigs and Eriskay ponies.

Rare Breeds Survival Trust accreditation was awarded to Chatsworth Farmyard earlier this year in recognition of its important contribution to the conservation of some the rarest livestock and equine breeds native to the UK.