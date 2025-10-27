A vacant pub is poised for conversion into residential accommodation and an apartment block built in its car park under an application for planning permission.

The property at Thanet Street, Clay Cross, operated as The New Cannon until the pub closed more than two years ago.

Neil Briddon has applied to North East Derbyshire District Council for consent to convert the building into five dwellings and construct a block of four apartments. Twelve parking spaces and two visitor spaces would be provided on the site.

No impact is proposed on the 400sqm of grassed area that already exists and that would be retained by a management company.

Mr Briddon’s application indicates that the pub building would house a three bedroomed, two storey dwelling, a couple of two bedroomed two storey dwellings and two one bedroomed flats. Two of the units would have a small amount of private, outdoor amenity space.

Four one bedroom apartments would be housed in the small new build two-storey block which is proposed for the car park.

The pub is a distinctive mock Tudor building with black and white timbers on the first floor, white uPVC windows and doors, red brick chimney stacks and a concrete tiled roof. It wraps around the corner of Thanet Street and Cross Street. The pub car park is accessed by vehicles from Cross Street only, through a wide entrance with good visibility.

Yorkshire Water has objected to the planning proposal due to the lack of submitted drainage information. A statement said: “The developer is proposing to discharge surface water to public sewer however, sustainable development requires appropriate surface water disposal.

"Yorkshire Water promote the surface water disposal hierarchy and the developer must provide evidence to demonstrate that surface water disposal via infiltration or watercourse are not reasonably practical before considering disposal to public sewer.

"The developer and LPA (Local Planning Authority) are strongly advised to seek comments on surface water disposal from other drainage bodies as further restrictions may be imposed.

"The developer will be required to provide evidence of existing positive drainage to a public sewer from the site to the satisfaction of Yorkshire Water and the Local Planning Authority by means of physical investigation.”

*Further planning applications can be found in public notices, go to https://publicnoticeportal.uk