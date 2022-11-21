£7,000 to help Chesterfield residents service gas appliances as they face cost of living crisis

After successfully helping around 130 households service their gas appliances in the last year, Chesterfield Borough Council has been awarded a further £7,000 from Foundations Independent Living Trust, which works in partnership with the Gas Safe Charity, to provide small grants for servicing and repairs of gas appliances.

The funding is available to homeowners who are on low income and or have a disability, who may not otherwise be able to afford to have their gas appliances serviced.

Residents in Chesterfield could benefit from funding to help service their gas appliances to keep their homes warm and safe.

Eligible residents can get financial help towards the cost of servicing gas appliances, like fires, cookers and heating systems in their homes. Funding can also pay for minor repair work which is needed to enable them to continue using gas appliances in their home safely.

Councillor Chris Ludlow, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for housing, said: “Gas appliances should be safety checked every year and serviced according to manufacturer’s instructions. However, we appreciate this may not be simple for some residents. That’s why we are really pleased to have secured this additional funding, which will help more households ensure they can get their appliances serviced.

“We understand that it’s a difficult time for many people as the cost of living continues to rise, in particular energy charges, so it’s important we do all we can to support our residents to keep their homes warm and safe.”

Eligible residents can apply for funding by contacting the council’s private housing team on 01246 345748 or [email protected]

