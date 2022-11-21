Dominique Boyden, 47, supplied £20 street deals after the officer - fictionally named “Ellie” - was sent to the Grangewood flat dealer Boyden shared with her partner John Brook, 54.

A prosecutor told Derby Crown Court how in November last year during a “test purchase operation” the female officer approached a man named Karl in the street for drugs.

He said: “He called Mr Brook and directed Elie to the defendants’ home address - Miss Boyden, who had blue hair at the time - came out and provided Ellie with crack and heroin.”

Dominique Boyden, 47, supplied £20 street deals to a police officer who was fictionally named “Ellie”

After paying £20 the officer was given Brook’s telephone number - though the court heard he played a “lesser role” in the dealing.

As well as two further test buys by the same undercover officer Boyden and Brook’s Longcroft Court flat was searched twice by officers.

During the raids £1,100 in cash was uncovered along with grip-seal bags, scales, mobile phones and a diary containing “lists and amounts”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A stun gun with a 10 ml spark gap producing 10,000 volts of electricity belonging to Brook was also found - which he admitted buying online as he “liked to collect weapons”.

The court heard Brook had previous convictions for driving offences but Boyden had “been involved with this kind of stuff before”.

Boyden and Brooks, formerly of Longcroft Court, admitted possessing with intent to supply heroin and crack and being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack and possession of the stun gun respectively.

Jailing Boyden for 28 months, Judge Shaun Smith KC told her she was “no stranger to drugs”, “largely because you’re an addict”, he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Next time the starting point will be seven years. You have admitted your guilt so I accept your remorse is genuine.”

Addressing Brooks, who had already served the equivalent of 11 months on remand, the judge said: “It seems to me that the best thing here, bearing in mind the role you took, is a community order.”