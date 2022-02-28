Protective puss in Staveley cemetery is compared to devoted dog Greyfriars Bobby
Mystery surrounds this protective puss who looks to be guarding a grave in a Derbyshire cemetery.
The picture was posted on Facebook by Debbie Griffiths who said: “I was visiting Staveley cemetery on Saturday and the cat was roaming around the graveyard. It kept going back and sitting in that particular grave.
"I don’t know that cat but I did look at the name on the grave and it was a lady called Mrs Holetem.
"I was sat on the bench almost at the side of the grave and couldn’t help think how sweet it was. It touched my heart and made me think of Greyfriars Bobby.”
Skye terrier Greyfriars Bobby spent 14 years guarding the grave of his owner in the 19th century until the dog died at the age of 16. A statue was erected in the devoted pet’s honour in Edinburgh and is the city’s smallest listed structure.
Debbie, 49, who lives in Staveley and works at Morrisons, said about her stroll: “I wasn’t visiting a particular grave, I was just having a walk around the local community with my dogs as it was a beautiful day and I often go into the cemetery as I find it very peaceful.”
