World Book Day: Seven famous authors, writers and poets connected to Derbyshire

World Book Day is on the horizon – so why not celebrate by taking a look at these authors with connections to Derbyshire and their work?
1. Hilary Mantel
Hilary Mantel is perhaps best known for penning Wolf Hall, regarded by many as one of the great modern historical novels. She was born in Glossop in Derbyshire.
Photo: Peter Summers
2. Roald Dahl
Roald Dahl is one of the most famous children's authors of all time - with books like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and The Witches being turned into blockbuster films. But did you know he spent his part of his childhood at a boarding school in Derbyshire?
Photo: Ronald Dumont
3. Mark Gwynne Jones
Award-winning poet Mark Gywnne Jones grew up on a farm in Derbyshire and still lives in the Peak District to this day. He credits the tranquil atmosphere of the Peak District as an inspiration to his work.
Photo: -
4. Jane Austen
Jane Austen has written some of the most widely recognised literary works in all of fiction, including Emma, Sense and Sensibility and Pride and Prejudice. It's widely accepted that the latter was inspired by Bakewell in the Peak District, where she spent a portion of her life.
Photo: Hulton Archive