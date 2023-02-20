Promotion for Chesterfield manager who secured more than £8m in loans for brokers in 2022

Katie Snodden has been awarded the newly created role of head of sales at Bridge Help in recognition of her significant contribution to the business since she joined as a business development manager in 2021.

She now leads the team of business development managers in growing the company’s loan book which it aims to double in 2023.

Katie Snodden has been promoted to the new role of head of sales at Bridge Help (photo: Andrew Leslie)

Chris Sellars, chief executive officer and general counsel of Bridge Help, said: “Katie has built some amazing relationships across the industry, all whilst taking on additional responsibilities within the company. Her appointment is integral to our growth plans for next year and she is absolutely the right person for this role.”

Katie said: “I am thrilled to take on this exciting role. One of the many reasons I joined Bridge Help was the opportunity to grow my career and skillset within the business.”

Katie joined the bridging finance sector from the transport and logistics sector having previously worked within financial services for a large, chartered accountancy firm in London. Her appointment at Bridge Help signalled her return to the financial services sector, which she describes as her ‘first love’.