WATCH: Incredible light show transforms Derbyshire's historic Hardwick Hall
Amazing light-show projections transformed one of Derbyshire’s most iconic historic buildings into a work of art over the weekend.
Hardwick Hall was lit up with video projections on Friday and Saturday evening, as part of the Shine a Light series of events.
The large-scale projection brought together animations and live musical performances in stunning displays, around the themes of climate change and water and the unique story of Hardwick.
Visitors got to see watch Hardwick’s remarkable history unfold in a breath-taking display of light and sound projected against the dramatic backdrop of Bess of Hardwick’s Elizabethan masterpiece.
The displays combined cutting-edge projections, moving animations, special effects, and live music to tell the story of the jewel in Bess’s crown, as tapestries came to life, landscapes re-formed, and buildings rose and fell.
The displays at Hardwick Hall are the final instalment in a four-part programme of Shine A Light events that began at Cromford Mills in October 2022