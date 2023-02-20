WATCH: Incredible light show transforms Derbyshire's historic Hardwick Hall

Hardwick Hall was lit up with video projections on Friday and Saturday evening, as part of the Shine a Light series of events.

The large-scale projection brought together animations and live musical performances in stunning displays, around the themes of climate change and water and the unique story of Hardwick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hardwick Hall is tranformed by light show projections as part of the Shine a Light event

Visitors got to see watch Hardwick’s remarkable history unfold in a breath-taking display of light and sound projected against the dramatic backdrop of Bess of Hardwick’s Elizabethan masterpiece.

The displays combined cutting-edge projections, moving animations, special effects, and live music to tell the story of the jewel in Bess’s crown, as tapestries came to life, landscapes re-formed, and buildings rose and fell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad