Project to create new visitor centre and improve access to historical Derbyshire landmark begins

The Friends of Bennerley Viaduct (FOBV) have confirmed that a major project is underway at Bennerley Viaduct, which straddles the River Erewash between Ilkeston and Awsworth in Nottinghamshire.

The works will see a new ramp created, before a visitor centre and car park are built at the site.

The Grade II* listed viaduct was built in the 1870s by the Great Northern Railway, carrying the Friargate Line from Nottingham to Derby.

The Nottinghamshire side of the viaduct closed on March 21, and will remain shut for around 10 weeks – until approximately June.

The pathways to the nature area underneath will be closed on the Nottingham side. Parking around the Naphtha Kennels lane will not be available as construction traffic will need access.

Visitors can still walk to the top of the viaduct from the Erewash canal side, but will have to turn back the same way. The nature area below is also open.

Once the ramp is built, the full circular walk will be open again. This is projected to be in June. After that, work will start on the construction of a visitor centre and car park. This should not impact access to the top of the viaduct, except for short periods, and the FOBV will communicate if that happens. This second phase will take about 16 weeks.

A FOBV spokesperson said: “This is the realisation of a dream we’ve held for a long time; a fully accessible connection over the river valley. We’re aiming to welcome you all to a finished site by Autumn.

“We truly appreciate your patience during this exciting phase. After this construction, the viaduct will finally be accessible from all sides, a dream we’ve long hoped for.”

