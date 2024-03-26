Man dies after air ambulance and mountain rescue team called to scene of incident at popular Peak District beauty spot
and live on Freeview channel 276
At 9.34am on Sunday, March 24, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were called to assist East Midlands Ambulance Service with an incident on Mam Tor.
An EMRT spokesperson said: “A gentleman out walking with his family had gone into cardiac arrest near to the summit of Mam Tor. As well as a land ambulance, Helimed 54 from the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance was also tasked to attend.
“Members of the public were giving CPR and as Helimed managed to land nearby, they took over the resuscitation efforts. Team members were shortly behind with the kit to facilitate shelter and ready for a potential swift evacuation if necessary.
“Unfortunately, despite all the best efforts of members of the public, the team and the services, the gentleman did not make it and was pronounced deceased by a Helimed doctor.
READ THIS: Incident on A61 in Chesterfield leads to disruption for drivers – with another busy route partially blocked
“Our thoughts go out to the gentleman's family and friends on this very sad day for all involved. Thank you to the members of the public that did their best for the gentleman.”