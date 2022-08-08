Pride in Belper was the second in-person LGBT+ mass gathering in town after the first in 2019 attracted an estimated 5,000 supporters. The event was held online over the two lockdowns.

Sarah Barley-McMullen, who chairs Pride in Belper, said of Saturday’s celebration: “It was incredible. The police estimate 11,000 people attended!”

Gay author Narvel Annable, of the same sex attraction community group Belper Friends, said: “They all came to celebrate. And they built on the 2019 success with another glorious sunny day and another spectacular longer Pride March - thronged with cheering crowds with myriad smiling faces. I thank the public for a generous turnout to champion people of same sex attraction.”

Sarah commented: "There were too many highlights to count… but seeing openly straight, gay, lesbian, bisexual, pansexual, non-binary and trans people of all ages, ethnicities, able bodied and disabled just celebrating life and community together was a highlight. There was no trouble, no hate, just pride in everyone who makes up our community.

"I think big draw is the community angle that we take - sexuality and gender identity are part of everyone’s life - let’s do some real levelling up and give the same amount of visibility to the LGBT+ community that our straight community members get 365 days a year. But also, let’s not exclude our straight allies - they are important within the event too!”

She added: “I am very vocal, but inclusive of everyone within the community and we were included in the iconic ‘Freedom 40 years of Pride’ Channel 4 documentary in July this year – as an example of one of the best UK ‘town’ Prides.

1. Pride in Belper A colourful procession lit up the streets of Belper. Photo: Allan Morton/Iain Greenwood Photo Sales

2. Pride in Belper Pride in Belper attracted colourful characters to town. Photo: Allan Morton/Iain Greenwood Photo Sales

3. Flying the flag for the LGBT+ community. Photo: Allan Morton/Iain Greenwood Photo Sales

4. Pride in Belper Drummers in the procession beat a path through town. Photo: Allan Morton/Iain Greenwood Photo Sales