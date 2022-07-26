Chesterfield Pride attracts record turnout of 5,000 supporters

Organiser Dan Walker said that more than 5,000 people visited the eight-hour event at Stand Road recreation ground, Whittington Moor, on Sunday.

"This year's event was certainly the biggest in terms of numbers, “ said Dan. "We had our biggest market area and more fairground rides.

"We had some fantastic performances from Nadine Coyle who headlined the event performing a mix of Girls Aloud songs and her solo material."

Colourful crowds loved the star-studded entertainment at Chesterfield Pride (photo: Swahlita Collins)

The star-studded programme included Jo O’Meara from S Club 7, Denise Pearson, lead singer with 5 Star and Nathan Moore, frontman with Eighties heart-throbs Brother Beyond.

Dan said: “We had an amazing line-up of artists over two stages.

"The day was fantastic. The weather was great. It was really warm and we had little bits of light drizzle but it didn't last for long and it didn't dampen spirits.

"We have had so much amazing feedback especially from new attendees and families. Many commented how well organised the event was and how they can’t wait for next year.”

S Club 7's Jo O'Meara was among the entertainers on the main stage (photo: Swahlita Collins)

Commenting on Facebook, Janine Osborne said: “This was my first ever pride. I absolutely loved it! Such a friendly, well run event, lots of laughter and great artists, seeing my 80s idol Denise Pearson and Nathan Moore made it for me although every single one was amazing.”

Megan Grace Entwhistle said: “Me, my mum and sister came from Rotherham as this was our nearest pride and we already can’t wait to come back next year. The atmosphere was electric and it was such a fantastic event.”

Sarah Fanshaw posted: “Fantastic day, my two small children loved it and I loved the fact that they asked questions all day and was mesmerised by all the drag queens etc. It was so lovely to be able to teach my children about pride and to show them that they can love whoever they fall in love with and they can be who they choose to be when they grow up.”

Happy day at Chesterfield Pride (photo: Swahlita Collins)