Praise for staff at Chesterfield’s Batch House - as investigation continues after 'horrific' crash

A car crashed into the rear wall of the Batch House on Friday and left five people injured

Emergency services were called to the Whittington Moor venue opposite the Technique Stadium just before 8.30pm on Friday after a silver Volkswagen Polo crashed into a group of people outside Sheffield Road premises and the building itself.

Dust and smoke filled the food hall as staff told customers to leave the building urgently before an air ambulance landed nearby.

Six people suffered injuries, including the driver of the vehicle.

Two remain in hospital having suffered serious injuries which are not thought to be life threatening, one has now been discharged and three others received treatment for minor injuries.

Police said an investigation into how a car veered off the road is continuing.

The Batch House, which has a bar area, an ice cream parlour and artisan bakers, reopened for business on Sunday and said it would close earlier than usual, later announcing the move was made in an effort to praise staff.

A spokesperson for the Sheffield Road venue said: “After the events of Friday night, we made the decision to close early today as we wanted to commend all the team for all their efforts and the way they professionally handled the awful incident that happened.

"So we spent the evening together and treated the team to food and drinks. Together we stand!

“We’ve been in touch with our guests who were injured and we wish them a speedy recovery. Thank you for all your kind words, messages and support. Love, The Batch House.”

Customers, many of whom were at the Batch House on Friday, have also since commended the team for their quick-thinking and professionalism when faced with the horrific crash scene.

Mick Spracklen said: “Me and my wife were in the Batch House when this happened. It was absolutely horrific. The noise was like a bomb going off and glass showering everywhere.

The Whittington Moor venue where the incident occured

"The staff did an amazing job making sure the building was emptied and went round checking everyone was OK, even though a lot of them are only very young and in shock themselves.

"One of the young lads was just serving us when it happened and he made a point of coming over to us in the car park to ask if we were OK and check our dog Fred too. Quite a few customers got stuck in too doing whatever they could to help.

“I hope all those injured make speedy recoveries and things get back up and running ASAP.”

Stacey Fletcher said: “We were there when this happened and the professionalism of the staff was admirable! They cleared the building instantly and ensured all customers were safe including the people involved in the accident!

Emergency services attend the incident at Whittington Moor.

"You should be incredibly proud and you all absolutely deserve some time to recover and receive the support required for what was witnessed! Horrific scenes which will no doubt have lasting impact on all that were there.”

Susan Diamond Gibbions added: “Stayed so calm, a credit to you all in such horrific circumstances and to all the other customers who gave their help. Hope all the injured people recover quickly, sending prayers to all.”

Katie Sarah Davis said: “I can't imagine what the staff went through to help those poor people, but they deserve our respect thank you all for all you have done in such sad circumstances I hope all involved in this get better soon, my thoughts go out to them all.”

Dawn Cowell Nicholls added: “We were in there when it happened. The most frightening thing I’ve ever witnessed. Hope everyone directly involved is ok.”

Suzanne Hunt said: “Truly amazing the way you dealt with the situation. Well done to each and everyone of you. It was a terrible incident that will be absolutely life changing, my thoughts are with everyone involved.”

Currently, the door at the centre of the collision remains boarded up and markings on the road, pavement and seated terrace, left by Derbyshire Police's collision investigation unit, show the believed path the car took.

They show the car mounted the kerb in front of the old Simply Gym fitness centre before careering into the group of people and the rear door of The Batch House.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers have spoken to the driver of the car and they are continuing to carry out enquiries.

“We would like to thank the public for their response and would ask anyone who hasn’t yet been in touch with officers to send CCTV, mobile or dashcam footage to the us.

"Please avoid sharing this on social media.”

They added: “Enquiries are being carried out and although it is early in the investigation, officers do not believe the collision was a deliberate act.”

Officers want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have dashcam footage which could help with their enquiries.

Anyone with information should contact the force, quoting reference 971 of August 5.