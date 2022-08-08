Police growing concerned for welfare of 20-year-old man reported missing from Derbyshire

Cameron Scullion disappeared from Bramley Vale and was last seen in Derbyshire city centre on Friday, August 5.

The 20-year-old is described as having a skinny build, with dark brown hair and has a stubbly beard.

He has bandages on his wrists and may be wearing a black hoody with white writing on the front.

Missing 20-year-old Cameron Scullion

Have you seen Cameron or do you have any information about where he may be?

If you have any information which could help officers, please contact Derbyshire police on the details below quoting incident 390 of August 7:

• Facebook – send a private message to the force Facebook page

• Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

• Website – There are several crime reporting tools on the Derbyshire Constabulary website or use the online contact form: https://orlo.uk/laRG5