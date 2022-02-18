Popular Chesterfield venue to resubmit spa plans after first application refused

Last year, Ringwood Hall in Brimington lodged a planning application with Chesterfield Borough Council to expand its current Garden Secret Spa.

According to the application, the extension would be located on disused land on the south western boundary of the Grade II-listed property, and it would include treatment rooms, a sauna, a fire pit and two outdoor pools.

Ringwood Hall's current Garden Secret Spa.

However, the borough council this week refused the application, stating that more information about the proposed scheme – including a Heritage Assessment, a Coal Mining Risk Assessment and a Preliminary Bat Roost Assessment – was needed.

Tim Cadman, general manager at Ringwood Hall, told the Derbyshire Times: “We have reviewed in detail the planning refusal with our architects, and it is clear to us that the local authorities’ decision is not based on any planning policies that they feel the application is contrary to.

“The feedback from the planning officer is thorough, constructive and extremely helpful, and we have already started to engage with appropriately qualified individuals with the aim of resubmitting our application in due course.”

The original planning application said the proposal would ‘create approximately 30 more jobs’ and ‘create another award-winning spa … giving people the opportunity to relax in a spacious and safe environment’, helping to ‘put Chesterfield on the map’.

It added: “Since the pandemic, clients are more aware than ever of the benefits of looking after themselves and their well-being.

“The proposed development would allow the necessary growth and and be able to compete with some of the country’s finest spa destinations such as Champneys in Ashby-de-la-Zouch, Rudding Park Hotel in Harrogate, Ragdale Hall Spa in Melton Mowbray, Carden Park in Chester and Low Wood Bay in Windermere.

“This in turn would attract clients to Chesterfield not only to enjoy the facilities at Ringwood, but also to take in all that the Peak District has to offer on their doorstep.”

The new facility would be open seven-days-a-week, including Bank Holidays, from 9am to 9pm, according to the first application.

Ringwood Hall is a popular venue for weddings.

For more information about the venue, visit www.ringwoodhallhotel.com