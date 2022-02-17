There were 430,806 new cases in the week ending February 10, a 28 per cent fall on the number seen the week before.

The figures include both positive PCR and lateral flow tests.

They include people who have been reinfected with Covid-19 in England, Wales and Northern Ireland but do not yet count reinfections in Scotland.

At a regional level, Northern Ireland had the highest case rate in the week to February 10, at 1227.1 cases per 100,000 residents.

This was followed by the South West of England, with 824.1 cases per 100,000 residents.

The lowest case rate was in Wales, with 337.4 cases per 100,000 residents.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to February 10.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Chesterfield with the highest case rates right now.

1. Brimington South and Tapton Brimington South and Tapton had 789 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 0 per cent from the week before. Image for illustration only. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2. Brookside and Walton Brookside and Walton had 657.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 6 per cent from the week before. Image for illustration only. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Staveley and Norbriggs Staveley and Norbriggs had 619.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 29 per cent from the week before. Image for illustration only. Photo: Marisa Cashill Photo Sales

4. Spital and Hasland Spital and Hasland had 541.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 38.8 per cent from the week before. Image for illustration only. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales