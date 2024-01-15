Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Adam’s Happy Hens, a farm shop at The Yews, Baslow Road, offering food and drinks, has received the highest possible five-star hygiene rating following a recent inspection.

The shop received a one-star rating during an inspection in February 2023, meaning ‘major improvements were necessary’ for it to keep trading.

The business owners shared the good news of the new inspection score over the weekend.

They said: “A huge thank you to Andy, the back bone of the shop as without him putting in the time and effort we wouldn’t have achieved this!