Popular Chesterfield business improves hygiene rating to five stars
and live on Freeview channel 276
Adam’s Happy Hens, a farm shop at The Yews, Baslow Road, offering food and drinks, has received the highest possible five-star hygiene rating following a recent inspection.
The shop received a one-star rating during an inspection in February 2023, meaning ‘major improvements were necessary’ for it to keep trading.
The business owners shared the good news of the new inspection score over the weekend.
They said: “A huge thank you to Andy, the back bone of the shop as without him putting in the time and effort we wouldn’t have achieved this!
“Cleanliness has always been our priority however 80% of this score (4 stars) we have found to be based on paper work. Fridge temperatures checks, food temperature checks, vermin records, allergen lists, incident records etc. Please do not judge a premises on a low score as being dirty as this is not always the case, sometimes they are too busy just trying to make a living.”