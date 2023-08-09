26 photos of Adam's Happy Hens - a perfect day out for the whole family in Chesterfield

Just on the outskirts of Chesterfield in Holymoorside, Adam’s Happy Hens is full of local produce and fun for kids and adults alike.

If you’re on the lookout for something to do this summer holiday that will keep the kids entertained and offer you something to eat and drink – Adam’s Happy Hens is the place for you.

There’s a farm shop selling their own and locally grown produce for you to take home and enjoy. They also offer a selection of goods to drink or eat at one of their seating areas - from splendid coffee to local ice cream, and sausage rolls to delicious cakes, there’s something for everyone.

There are plenty of places to sit and the views are spectacular, the kids will be kept entertained by the chickens that freely roam looking for a peck to eat. Meet the goats, pigs, horses and even emus! Hours of fun for the whole family.

Adam’s Happy Hens is open from 10am to 5pm throughout the summer holidays and is located at The Yews, Baslow Road, Chesterfield.

2 . Cakes galore! They offer a great selection of cakes and pastries! Photo: James Salt Photo Sales

3 . Rocky road If you have a sweet tooth, pick one of these up with your hot drink... delicious! Photo: James Salt Photo Sales

4 . Ice cream Ready for those hot summer days they offer a selection of local ice cream. Photo: James Salt Photo Sales

