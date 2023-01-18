Popular Chesterfield bakery announces sudden closure as town centre footfall declines
A well-loved Chesterfield bakery will permanently close its doors next week, owners have announced.
Birds Bakery, on Packers Row, has been a town staple for 12 years – providing residents with a daily supply of bread, cakes and savoury pastries.
But the company said the decline in footfall in the town centre, coupled with the terms of a lease extension, means that running the store has now become ‘commercially unviable’.
Lesley Bird, chief operating officer at Birds Bakery, said: “Sadly, we have made the decision to permanently close our store on Packers Row in Chesterfield from January 28.
“We never make such decisions lightly, but declining footfall in the town centre following the closure of Marks & Spencer, coupled with the terms of a lease extension, mean that it has become commercially unviable for this particular store to remain open.”
Ever-popular for its takeaway sandwiches and lunchtime snacks, Birds Bakery remains open elsewhere in Derbyshire – including Alfreton, Ashbourne, Belper, Heanor, Duffield, Ripley and Ilkeston.
The company praised the Chesterfield store’s hard-working staff and loyal customers as it prepares for its final week in business.
Lesley Bird added: “Our team in Chesterfield has done an incredible job over the last 12 years and a consultation process with the employees of the store is ongoing.
“Birds Bakery has always benefited from wonderfully loyal staff and customers.
“I’d like to thank everyone who has visited us over the years in Chesterfield and we hope to welcome them to one of our other Derbyshire stores in the near future.”