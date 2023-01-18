Popular Chesterfield bakery announces sudden closure as town centre footfall declines

Birds Bakery, on Packers Row, has been a town staple for 12 years – providing residents with a daily supply of bread, cakes and savoury pastries.

But the company said the decline in footfall in the town centre, coupled with the terms of a lease extension, means that running the store has now become ‘commercially unviable’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lesley Bird, chief operating officer at Birds Bakery, said: “Sadly, we have made the decision to permanently close our store on Packers Row in Chesterfield from January 28.

Birds Bakery, on Packers Row, Chesterfield. Image: Google Maps.

“We never make such decisions lightly, but declining footfall in the town centre following the closure of Marks & Spencer, coupled with the terms of a lease extension, mean that it has become commercially unviable for this particular store to remain open.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ever-popular for its takeaway sandwiches and lunchtime snacks, Birds Bakery remains open elsewhere in Derbyshire – including Alfreton, Ashbourne, Belper, Heanor, Duffield, Ripley and Ilkeston.

The company praised the Chesterfield store’s hard-working staff and loyal customers as it prepares for its final week in business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lesley Bird added: “Our team in Chesterfield has done an incredible job over the last 12 years and a consultation process with the employees of the store is ongoing.

“Birds Bakery has always benefited from wonderfully loyal staff and customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad