A shih-tzu named Rose and a labrador retriever named Paddy are among the adorable dogs looking for homes at Chesterfield RSPCA's centre on Spital Lane.

These 12 rescue dogs in the care of Chesterfield RSPCA are hunting forever homes

A four-legged companion who will get you out of the house for exercise, welcome you home after a day at work and cheer you up when you’re feeling down makes a dog your friend for life.

By Gay Bolton
4 minutes ago

But before you rush out to buy a cute pup, take a look at these rescue animals who deserve forever homes with owners who will make them feel loved and secure.

Chesterfield RSPCA has several shih-tzus including four that were brought in with overgrown fur matted with months of grot and a cross breed who slept on a bed of straw in a shed with a leaky roof. If you want to adopt a dog, head over to www.chesterfieldrspca.org.uk to register your interest.

1. Bob

Bob is a 13-year-old cross breed male who is a gentle dog. He suffered much hardship in his earlier life - his home was in a shed where rain seeped through holes in the roof, he slept on a bed of straw and his bones must have ached with the biting cold.

Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA

2. Caesar

Caesar is a three-year-old male German Shepherd. He is playful, clever and occasionally shy with strangers. Caesar came from a multi-dog environment where he was more at home with four-legged companions than people.

Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA

3. Shadow

Shadow is a ten-year-old male shih-tzu who likes cuddles and affection, a sweet little man who is everybody's best friend.

Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA

4. Hades

Hades is a one-year-old male lurcher who is a quiet, sweet and loves people who show him kindness.

Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA

Chesterfield RSPCA