A four-legged companion who will get you out of the house for exercise, welcome you home after a day at work and cheer you up when you’re feeling down makes a dog your friend for life.
But before you rush out to buy a cute pup, take a look at these rescue animals who deserve forever homes with owners who will make them feel loved and secure.
Chesterfield RSPCA has several shih-tzus including four that were brought in with overgrown fur matted with months of grot and a cross breed who slept on a bed of straw in a shed with a leaky roof. If you want to adopt a dog, head over to www.chesterfieldrspca.org.uk to register your interest.
1. Bob
Bob is a 13-year-old cross breed male who is a gentle dog. He suffered much hardship in his earlier life - his home was in a shed where rain seeped through holes in the roof, he slept on a bed of straw and his bones must have ached with the biting cold.
Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA
2. Caesar
Caesar is a three-year-old male German Shepherd. He is playful, clever and occasionally shy with strangers. Caesar came from a multi-dog environment where he was more at home with four-legged companions than people.
Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA
3. Shadow
Shadow is a ten-year-old male shih-tzu who likes cuddles and affection, a sweet little man who is everybody's best friend.
Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA
4. Hades
Hades is a one-year-old male lurcher who is a quiet, sweet and loves people who show him kindness.
Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA