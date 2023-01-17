But before you rush out to buy a cute pup, take a look at these rescue animals who deserve forever homes with owners who will make them feel loved and secure.

Chesterfield RSPCA has several shih-tzus including four that were brought in with overgrown fur matted with months of grot and a cross breed who slept on a bed of straw in a shed with a leaky roof. If you want to adopt a dog, head over to www.chesterfieldrspca.org.uk to register your interest.