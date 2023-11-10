Pictured here are Tracey Winfield and Debbie Shaw at Hasland Memorial – hung with over 40 metres of knitted poppies.

Tracey organised dozens of volunteers from across Chesterfield to see the Armistice Day display completed – in remembrance of Debbie’s brother Tony Brooks.

Chesterfield legend Tony, 59, who died in August, organised a poppy appeal and cared for the memorial for many years.

The lifelong Chesterfield FC fan took on responsibility for the poppy appeal to help and raise awareness of veterans charities such as Help For Heroes.

Tracey Winfield, right, with Debbie Shaw and the garlands at Hasland Memorial

Among the garlands adorning the memorial at the gates to Eastwood Park where it stands are those amassed by Tony himself.

Tracey, who grew up with Tony, recalls how he would organise local knitters to decorate the memorial every year.

She said: “He had a great result last year and I had the poppies in a box – in his memory I thought I would add to it.

Tony Brooks' sister Debbie Shaw with Olivia Shaw

“It looks great and how I imagined it too, so I’m extremely proud of how it looks.”