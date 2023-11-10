A blind veteran from Derbyshire is preparing to march at the Cenotaph in London this Remembrance Sunday with the charity Blind Veterans UK.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brian Eldridge, 76 and from Chesterfield, will be marching at the Cenotaph as part of the national Remembrance Sunday commemorations with more than 40 other blind veterans supported by Blind Veterans UK, the national charity for vision-impaired ex-Service men and women.

Brian joined the Army aged 19 in 1966, where he served in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps (RAVC) training dogs. In 1968 he met and married his wife Margaret, who was also in the Army. After two and a half years of training, Brian was posted to Germany where he continued to train Army dogs. After three years, Brian was posted to Hong Kong where he was attached to the Dog Unit working for The Royal Military Police in Sek-Kong New Territories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 1975 Brian left the Army and went to work as an executive at a security company in Hong Kong. After a further three years Brian and his wife returned to the UK and he took a job with Smiths Industries, an Aerospace Company working with electronics for military aircraft, where he worked until his retirement in 2001.

Blind veteran Brian holding the charity's standard. Photo: Blind Veterans UK

Brian first became aware of problems with his eyesight whilst working at Smiths. He noticed he would put something down and lose it, failing to relocate it again.

He was diagnosed with the hereditary condition retinitis pigmentosa. Brian tried to cope with his deteriorating sight but, after a serious incident in the workplace, he decided to retire and was registered blind in 2001.

Brian says: “When I first retired after being registered blind I had absolutely no confidence whatsoever and wasn't sure what lay ahead of me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fortunately, he started to receive help and support from Blind Veterans UK in 2006.

He says: “The biggest thing Blind Veterans UK has done for me is to give me back my confidence, which is very important to me. Since receiving support from the charity I've met some wonderful like-minded friends and enjoyed some great experiences with them.

“One of the worst things about losing my sight was not being able to drive anymore and losing my independence, so being told I could join a week of driving activities with other blind veterans in North Wales was fantastic.”

He has gone on to take his newfound confidence into competition and he has twice competed for England in the Pétanque Home Nations Championships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian has also served as a Standard Bearer for Blind Veterans UK for 15 years and has represented the charity at events and commemorations across the country.

He will be marching with his fellow blind veterans at the Cenotaph this Remembrance Sunday. He says: “I’ve lost friends in Service from the RAVC. One friend and his dog both were both killed in Afghanistan, and I always think of him.

“I feel so proud marching at the Cenotaph. I’m particularly proud to be marching with other blind veterans. We’re a very special group that are joined by a particular bond and I’m hugely proud to be part of this wonderful charity.”

Chief Executive of Blind Veterans UK, Adrian Bell says: “At Remembrance we commemorate the brave sacrifice of all those who lost their lives for their country. We also reflect on the huge challenges faced by veterans living with life-changing injuries from their time in service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m proud to be marching alongside Brian and our contingent of over 40 blind veterans at the Cenotaph this year, and I know there will be many more attending moving ceremonies in communities up and down the country.

“This year marks important anniversaries for our veterans, not least the 20th anniversary since the invasion of Iraq and 70 years since the end of the Korean War. With these in mind, we will be particularly thinking of all those tragically lost and wounded in these conflicts, and of their families.”

Blind Veterans UK supports thousands of blind veterans like Brian but knows there are many thousands more who still need its support to rebuild their lives after sight loss.

Brian says: “Whenever I speak to anyone else who’s lost their sight I always ask if they’ve ever served. I want to spread the word as much as possible to all those who could get support from Blind Veterans UK because they certainly changed my life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad