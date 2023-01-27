Police warning to parents after spike in reports of children walking on frozen Derbyshire lake

As part of Safer Neighbourhood Team Action Week PCSO Hillman and NIO Silvester attended a meeting with Matlock's Fire Service Team to discuss any local issues and concerns.

During the meeting officers raised the concern around increased calls for service for children walking on frozen water, specifically for Whitworth Park, Darley Dale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PCSO Hillman: “Please ensure that as parents you are aware of where your children are, and what they are up to whilst they're out.”

Police say there has been an increase in reports of children walking on frozen water

She also asked parents to pass on concens and advice about staying clear of frozen lakes and bodies of water during winter months.