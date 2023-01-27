Police warning to parents after spike in reports of children walking on frozen Derbyshire lake
Police have urged parents to warn their children about the danger of walking on frozen water after a surge in reports in Derbyshire
As part of Safer Neighbourhood Team Action Week PCSO Hillman and NIO Silvester attended a meeting with Matlock's Fire Service Team to discuss any local issues and concerns.
During the meeting officers raised the concern around increased calls for service for children walking on frozen water, specifically for Whitworth Park, Darley Dale.
PCSO Hillman: “Please ensure that as parents you are aware of where your children are, and what they are up to whilst they're out.”
She also asked parents to pass on concens and advice about staying clear of frozen lakes and bodies of water during winter months.
Poilce added that every year, children are at risk when they are tempted to play on ice formed on open water and adults find themselves at risk as they try to save them.