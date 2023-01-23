News you can trust since 1855
Bakewell has been named as one of the UK's most peaceful places.

Three Peak District areas among UK's most peaceful destinations

While summer feels like a long way off this week, many people’s thoughts will be turning to the warmer months and the perfect place to escape the daily grind, and a new list has picked out three Peak District communities among the UK’s perfect destinations.

By The Newsroom
4 minutes ago
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 10:41am

Research commissioned by cannabidiol (CBD) products retailer iceheadshop.co.uk has identified the most peaceful places to while away the hazy days in search of natural highs.

An index was created by compiling a seed list of peaceful locations, and then analysing variables including crime rates, Instagram hashtags – a low number counts as more peaceful – population and outdoor activities.

The Lake District village of Bassenthwaite topped the poll with a score of 86.62 out of 100 but, with six entries in the top 50, no county was better represented than Derbyshire.

1. Over Haddon

Over Haddon, on the River Lathkill, placed third on the list thanks to its abundance of hiking and birdwatching trails.

Photo: Shutterstock

2. Over Haddon

With just 255 inhabitants it is easier to find a quiet moment in your day in Over Haddon than many other places.

Photo: Paul Robinson

3. Bakewell

Bakewell scored fifth place on the list despite researchers finding it had the third highest crime rate per capita in the top ten in 2021.

Photo: Jason Chadwick

4. Bakewell

One of the national park's biggest tourist hubs, it is still possible to find a place to rest and watch the world go by.

Photo: Jason Chadwick

