Three Peak District areas among UK's most peaceful destinations
While summer feels like a long way off this week, many people’s thoughts will be turning to the warmer months and the perfect place to escape the daily grind, and a new list has picked out three Peak District communities among the UK’s perfect destinations.
Research commissioned by cannabidiol (CBD) products retailer iceheadshop.co.uk has identified the most peaceful places to while away the hazy days in search of natural highs.
An index was created by compiling a seed list of peaceful locations, and then analysing variables including crime rates, Instagram hashtags – a low number counts as more peaceful – population and outdoor activities.
The Lake District village of Bassenthwaite topped the poll with a score of 86.62 out of 100 but, with six entries in the top 50, no county was better represented than Derbyshire.