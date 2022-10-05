News you can trust since 1855
Police 'very concerned' for safety of missing Chesterfield man

Police say are very concerned for the safety of a man missing from Calow, in Chesterfield.

By Phil Bramley
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 7:02 am - 1 min read

Nigel Hammond was last seen in the Dark Lane area at around 2.10pm yesterday, 4 October.

The 62-year-old, who has short white hair, was last seen wearing dark trousers, grey t-shirt and black trainers.

Nigel Hammond was last seen in the Dark Lane area at around 2.10pm on 4 October.

Anyone who has seen Nigel, or has any information about his current whereabouts, is asked to contact police on the 999 emergency number with reference 543-041022.

