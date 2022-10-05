Police 'very concerned' for safety of missing Chesterfield man
Police say are very concerned for the safety of a man missing from Calow, in Chesterfield.
Nigel Hammond was last seen in the Dark Lane area at around 2.10pm yesterday, 4 October.
The 62-year-old, who has short white hair, was last seen wearing dark trousers, grey t-shirt and black trainers.
Anyone who has seen Nigel, or has any information about his current whereabouts, is asked to contact police on the 999 emergency number with reference 543-041022.