Travellers who set up illegal camp in Chesterfield set to be evicted
Chesterfield Borough Council has taken steps to remove an illegal camp which has caused anger over the weekend.
Travellers who set up their latest illegal camp on land off Storforth Lane, in Hasland, on Saturday morning will be evicted.
The encampment caused anger among the residents over the weekend.
Some have contacted Tupton and Wingerworth borough councillor Ross Shipman, who said police should have done more in order to remove the Travellers.
Derbyshire Police officers visited the area to speak with the group and to monitor the situation.
They also were liaising with Chesterfield Borough Council and other relevant authorities to take further steps.
A spokesperson for Chesterfield Borough Council said: “We are aware that there is currently a group of Travellers on Rothervale recreation ground.
“Our team will be serving the Travellers with a Direction To Leave notice, which will allow us to then serve Summons on Wednesday and attend Court on Thursday for Eviction Notices. If the group remains on the site this will then allow us to instruct Bailiffs to move the groups on.”