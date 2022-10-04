Travellers who set up illegal camp in Chesterfield set to be evicted

Travellers who set up their latest illegal camp on land off Storforth Lane, in Hasland, on Saturday morning will be evicted.

The encampment caused anger among the residents over the weekend.

Some have contacted Tupton and Wingerworth borough councillor Ross Shipman, who said police should have done more in order to remove the Travellers.

Travellers moved onto the land, off Storforth Lane in Hasland, over the weekend

Derbyshire Police officers visited the area to speak with the group and to monitor the situation.

They also were liaising with Chesterfield Borough Council and other relevant authorities to take further steps.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Borough Council said: “We are aware that there is currently a group of Travellers on Rothervale recreation ground.