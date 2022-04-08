Police 'very concerned' for missing teen with Derbyshire links
Police officers say they are ‘very concerned’ for the safety of a missing 15-year-old with links to north Derbyshire.
Max Wyatt was reported missing from the Mansfield area of Nottinghamshire on Wednesday, March 30.
However, he has a number of links to the Bolsover, Creswell and Whitwell areas of Derbyshire.
Max is described as 6ft tall, of slim build with short brown hair that is floppy on top and also wears glasses.
A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “It is not known what Max was wearing when he went missing but it is possible he was wearing a black Nike hoody, green joggers and black Nike trainers with white soles.
"Max is also believed to have a dark green mountain bike with him that has Carrera written in yellow on the frame."
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire police as a matter of urgency using the 999 number quoting reference 162-020422.