Police 'very concerned' for missing teen with Derbyshire links

Max Wyatt was reported missing from the Mansfield area of Nottinghamshire on Wednesday, March 30.

However, he has a number of links to the Bolsover, Creswell and Whitwell areas of Derbyshire.

Max is described as 6ft tall, of slim build with short brown hair that is floppy on top and also wears glasses.

Police are 'very concerned' about Max Wyatt who is missing and has links to Derbyshire. Image: Derbyshire police.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “It is not known what Max was wearing when he went missing but it is possible he was wearing a black Nike hoody, green joggers and black Nike trainers with white soles.

"Max is also believed to have a dark green mountain bike with him that has Carrera written in yellow on the frame."