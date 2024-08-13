Police thank bystanders for “heartwarming moment” as officers attended scene of fatal crash on Snake Pass in Derbyshire
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision along the A57 Snake Pass through Holden Clough, at around 1.10pm on Sunday, August 11.
Both riders, a man in his 50s and a man in his 60s, suffered serious injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.
A Hope Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “In the scorching heat, officers were manning the road closure when a heartwarming moment unfolded.
“A local resident, along with their daughter, handed out refreshing ice pops to the police officers. Their kindness and thoughtfulness during this intense situation deserve our applause – thank you.
“Remember, it’s essential to program an ICE (in case of emergency) contact in your phone. This simple step can help emergency personnel locate your next of kin swiftly. Open your address book, add “ICE” followed by the name of your emergency contact, and let your loved ones know.
“Our thoughts are with all those involved. Stay safe out there!”
