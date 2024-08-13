Police thank bystanders for “heartwarming moment” as officers attended scene of fatal crash on Snake Pass in Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers who attended the scene of a crash that led to the deaths of two bikers in Derbyshire have praised the actions of local residents.

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision along the A57 Snake Pass through Holden Clough, at around 1.10pm on Sunday, August 11.

Both riders, a man in his 50s and a man in his 60s, suffered serious injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Hope Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “In the scorching heat, officers were manning the road closure when a heartwarming moment unfolded.

A collision occurred along the Snake Pass on Sunday.

“A local resident, along with their daughter, handed out refreshing ice pops to the police officers. Their kindness and thoughtfulness during this intense situation deserve our applause – thank you.

“Remember, it’s essential to program an ICE (in case of emergency) contact in your phone. This simple step can help emergency personnel locate your next of kin swiftly. Open your address book, add “ICE” followed by the name of your emergency contact, and let your loved ones know.

“Our thoughts are with all those involved. Stay safe out there!”