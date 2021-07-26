Police searching for missing Derbyshire man find body

Robert Scothern had been reported missing from his home in Unstone, near Dronfield, at the weekend.

Last night police said they had found a body in the Peak District.

Officers said: “A body believed to be that of #missing Unstone man Robert Scothern was last night located off the A621 near Owler Bar.

“Robert’s family have been made aware and our thoughts are with them at this time.”