Police searching for missing Derbyshire man find body

Derbyshire police who have been searching for a missing man have confirmed that they have found a body.

By The Newsroom
Monday, 26th July 2021, 7:36 am
Updated Monday, 26th July 2021, 7:40 am

Robert Scothern had been reported missing from his home in Unstone, near Dronfield, at the weekend.

Last night police said they had found a body in the Peak District.

Officers said: “A body believed to be that of #missing Unstone man Robert Scothern was last night located off the A621 near Owler Bar.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police have confirmed that they have found a body

“Robert’s family have been made aware and our thoughts are with them at this time.”

MORE TO READ: Cordon placed around Chesterfield station due to alleged assault inquiry

PoliceDerbyshire