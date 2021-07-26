Police searching for missing Derbyshire man find body
Derbyshire police who have been searching for a missing man have confirmed that they have found a body.
Monday, 26th July 2021, 7:36 am
Updated
Monday, 26th July 2021, 7:40 am
Robert Scothern had been reported missing from his home in Unstone, near Dronfield, at the weekend.
Last night police said they had found a body in the Peak District.
Officers said: “A body believed to be that of #missing Unstone man Robert Scothern was last night located off the A621 near Owler Bar.
“Robert’s family have been made aware and our thoughts are with them at this time.”