A spokesperson for the Derbyshire police force confirmed activity spotted in an area around the station at around midday on Sunday, July 25.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a press statement to the Derbyshire Times the police spokesperson said "It is part of an investigation into an alleged assault. No further information is available at this time.”

We will keep you updated when more information comes in.