Cordon placed around Chesterfield station due to alleged assault inquiry
A cordon which was seen around Chesterfield’s railway station today is part of police investigations into an alleged assault.
Sunday, 25th July 2021, 6:09 pm
A spokesperson for the Derbyshire police force confirmed activity spotted in an area around the station at around midday on Sunday, July 25.
In a press statement to the Derbyshire Times the police spokesperson said "It is part of an investigation into an alleged assault. No further information is available at this time.”
