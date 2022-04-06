Police search for young Derbyshire man who has vanished
Derbyshire police officers are searching for a young man who has gone missing.
Hamzah Naji, who is 18, was last seen at 2.10pm today in Station Road, Langley Mill.
He is around 5ft 7ins tall and of large build with black, curly hair. He was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and no shoes when last seen.
A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “It is believed he may be travelling towards Nottingham or London.
MORE: Chesterfield Royal Hospital issues urgent message as beds ‘almost full to capacity’ amid unprecedented demand
“We are concerned for Hamzah’s welfare as he is vulnerable and has learning difficulties.
“Have you seen Hamzah, or do you know where he might be now?
“If you have any information which could help, please contact us using any of the below methods, including reference 592-060422.”
Facebook – send a private message to the police Facebook page
Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact
Derbyshire police website
Phone – call officers on 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.