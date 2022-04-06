Police search for young Derbyshire man who has vanished

Hamzah Naji, who is 18, was last seen at 2.10pm today in Station Road, Langley Mill.

He is around 5ft 7ins tall and of large build with black, curly hair. He was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and no shoes when last seen.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “It is believed he may be travelling towards Nottingham or London.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hamzah Naji, who is 18, is missing from his home in Derbyshire.

“We are concerned for Hamzah’s welfare as he is vulnerable and has learning difficulties.

“Have you seen Hamzah, or do you know where he might be now?

“If you have any information which could help, please contact us using any of the below methods, including reference 592-060422.”

Facebook – send a private message to the police Facebook page

Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Derbyshire police website

Phone – call officers on 101.