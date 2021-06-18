Police say vehicles will be towed if parked at mysterious Derbyshire Summer Solstice site
Derbyshire police have issued a warning that cars parked close to a mysterious Peak District site over the Summer Solstice risk being towed away.
A road closure will be in place near the Nine Ladies Stone Circle during the period around June 21 – amid concerns about anti-social visitors flocking to the mysterious and ancient site.
Every year, particularly around the summer solstice, thousands of people flock to the monument on Stanton Moor in Stanton in Peak.
A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “With the summer solstice approaching parking restrictions have been put in place in the Stanton Moor area.
“A Rural Clearway order has been put in place on Birchover Road – meaning that no vehicles may stop at any time. Anyone who does park up is liable to be fined or have their vehicle towed.
“This order lasts until 11.59pm on Monday 21 June and signage is in place showing the area in which the order is in effect.”