Police say vehicles will be towed if parked at mysterious Derbyshire Summer Solstice site

A road closure will be in place near the Nine Ladies Stone Circle during the period around June 21 – amid concerns about anti-social visitors flocking to the mysterious and ancient site.

Every year, particularly around the summer solstice, thousands of people flock to the monument on Stanton Moor in Stanton in Peak.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “With the summer solstice approaching parking restrictions have been put in place in the Stanton Moor area.

The Nine Ladies Stone Circle.

“A Rural Clearway order has been put in place on Birchover Road – meaning that no vehicles may stop at any time. Anyone who does park up is liable to be fined or have their vehicle towed.