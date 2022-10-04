Police renew appeal over missing woman after sighting in Chesterfield

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen her or know where she might be.

Angela was reported missing from her home in the Darley area of Derby on Thursday 29 September. The 47-year-old, who has brown shoulder length hair, was spotted on CCTV in Chesterfield around 1.15pm on Monday, October 3.

She appears to be wearing a blue smock style top over a floral t-shirt, grey pyjama bottoms and slippers. She was also carrying a green bag in her hand and had a blue floral bag on her back.