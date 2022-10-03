Woman charged after Derbyshire memorial is defaced

Madeleine Budd, 21, of Kedleston Avenue, Manchester, was arrested by the Metropolitan Police on behalf of the Derbyshire Police on Sunday, October 2.

She has now been charged with criminal damage after a memorial to Sir Captain Tom Moore was allegedly defaced at Thistley Meadow in Hatton.

She is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 4.

End UK Private Jets supporter Maddie Budd has been charged after she poured human faeces on the Captain Tom memorial (Photo: End UK Private Jets)

Advertisement Hide Ad

The video showing faeces being poured on the Sir Captain Tom Moore memorial was shared on the campaign group End UK Private Jets' social media pages.

End UK Private Jets is a group protesting against luxurious and unnecessary carbon emissions, focusing on the use of private jets in the UK.

The vandal attack was a part of a campaign to draw attention to ecological consequences of using private jets and an appeal to ban them.

It is not the first time the Sir Tom’s memorial has been vandalised - graffiti was sprayed on it in December 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Captain Sir Tom became a household name during the Covid-19 pandemic when he set out to complete laps around his garden in a bid to raise money for the NHS.

By the time he reached his 100th birthday, he had raised £32.79 million and was knighted by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle.