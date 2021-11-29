Police release update as man 'disappears' after Chesterfield nightclub visit

Officers have released a new time and location that Jahvon Simmons was last seen.

The 28-year-old had been in the Association with a friend on Thursday night but they became separated and Jahvon left alone.

Officers investigating his disappearance have since discovered that he was last seen in Brewery Street, Chesterfield, at 2.45am on Friday morning.

Police are extremely concerned for the safety of Jahvon Simmons, last seen in a Chesterfield nightclub.

Jahvon is Black, about 6ft 1ins, and of athletic build.

He was wearing a black puffer jacket, black jeans and possibly black Nike trainers.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “We are extremely concerned for his welfare as he is not from the area and the weather has been very poor.

“Officers are particularly keen to speak to any drivers who were in the area and may have dashcam footage from around the Brewery Road area at around 3am.”