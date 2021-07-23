Police release new images of Chesterfield man missing for almost a month
Police have released new images of a Chesterfield man who has been missing for almost a month.
Graham Ashby, 51, was last seen on June 26 and was reported as missing to Derbyshire Constabulary last week.
Officers issued an appeal for information on his whereabouts at the weekend and are now issuing four more images in the hope that someone may recognise him.
Graham drives a blue Audi A2 with a registration beginning YN52 – which is shown in one of the stills – and may have travelled to the Bristol area.
Do you have information on his whereabouts?
Anyone who can help should contact police using Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary, on Twitter– direct message the police contact centre on @DerPolContact, via the force’s website – complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs, or call officers on 101.