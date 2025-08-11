Police prepare to welcome thousands of fans for Chesterfield v Mansfield clash

Police in Chesterfield are preparing to welcome thousands of fans for the Spireites’ Carabao Cup clash against Mansfield Town on Tuesday evening.

Derbyshire officers will be joined by colleagues from Nottinghamshire, and South Yorkshire Mounted Police to deliver a significant policing operation to help make sure everyone has a safe and enjoyable night.

Chief Inspector Dave Nicholls said: “We’re really looking forward to seeing fans from both sides come together for this local derby to support their teams.

“Most people just want to enjoy the game and have a great night—and that’s exactly what we want too. Just a reminder: the fixture is a sell-out, so please don’t travel to the stadium if you don’t have a ticket.”

No tickets will be available to buy on the day, and anyone without one won’t be allowed entry.

In addition, supporters are advised that there will be a one-way system in place outside the ground at the end of the match for fans exiting the stadium.

Clear direction will be given to ensure fans are able to leave in a safe and orderly fashion.

Chief Inspector Nicholls continues: “We’re working closely with both clubs and our policing partners to make sure everything runs smoothly.

“The mounted police are always a big hit with fans, and we encourage fans to stop and say hello."

“But let’s be clear—any kind of football-related disorder or behaviour that spoils the day for others won’t be tolerated. We’ll deal with it quickly and firmly.

“So, whether you’re supporting Chesterfield or Mansfield, get behind your team, enjoy the atmosphere, and help make it a night to remember for all the right reasons.”