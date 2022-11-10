The 45-year-old was last seen around 7.50pm on Wednesday, 9 November, in the Stanton Gate area of Ilkeston. Craig is described as having a stocky, muscular build with dark brown hair and a goatee beard. He was wearing blue jeans, a black hooded top and black trainers.

Have you seen Craig, or do you know where he might be? If you have any information which could help, please contact police on the below details, mentioning incident 998 of 9 November.

