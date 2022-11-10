News you can trust since 1855
Police plea to find missing Derbyshire man

Police are concerned for the safety of Derbyshire man Craig Baker, who has been reported missing yesterday evening.

By Phil Bramley
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The 45-year-old was last seen around 7.50pm on Wednesday, 9 November, in the Stanton Gate area of Ilkeston. Craig is described as having a stocky, muscular build with dark brown hair and a goatee beard. He was wearing blue jeans, a black hooded top and black trainers.

Have you seen Craig, or do you know where he might be? If you have any information which could help, please contact police on the below details, mentioning incident 998 of 9 November.

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Police Facebook page, Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact, Website – police have several crime reporting tools on their website or use the online contact form, alternatively you can phone on 101

