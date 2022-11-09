At around 7.25pm on Monday, November 7, officers had attempted to speak to a driver on Bostocks Lane, Long Eaton, in relation to the vehicle not being insured.

After saying abusive words and hearing he could be arrested, he drove off. The same vehicle was later found on Longmoor Road at Long Eaton.

Derbyshire Police confirmed enquiries are now ongoing to trace the driver and owner of the vehicle.